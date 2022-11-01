NPA/ Chihuri property fight rages on

Fidelis Munyoro

Chief Court Reporter

The Supreme Court will this week hear the National Prosecuting Authority’s appeal against the removal of some of former police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri’s properties from the unexplained wealth orders, five months ago.

Chihuri resumed control over some of the properties he acquired during his 25 years at the helm of the police force following a High Court judgment in June this year, which ruled partly in his favour.

But other assets and those of his companies fingered in possible corrupt business deals with the police force remained under the unexplained wealth orders.

Dissatisfied with the lower court decision, NPA took the matter up to the Supreme Court challenging the decision.

A three-judge panel comprising Justices Susan Mavangira, George Chiweshe and Joseph Musakwa will hear the appeal set for this Friday.

All Chihuri family’s known Zimbabwean assets were placed under management in 2020, while he was required to explain his link with the companies and properties which the State listed for potential forfeiture.

Chihuri is being accused of side-tracking US$32 million of public funds into family companies and buying properties during his tenure at the helm of the police force.

In his judgment in June this year, High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda varied two unexplained wealth orders previously granted to the State forcing Chihuri to explain his wealth, links and interest in the swathe of companies, and that he and his family acquired large property holdings and other assets.

The unexplained wealth order granted on 11 June 2020 had four paragraphs deleted from the list and that granted a week later on 18 June 2020 had two paragraphs removed.

Justice Kwenda granted the State’s counter application involving certain companies that were in business deals with the police force.