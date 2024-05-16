NPA calls for unity in fight against human trafficking

Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo (left) poses with Vukarhani Trust executive director Mr Gerald Shirichena after signing a Memorandum of Understanding against human trafficking in Harare yesterday.

Gloria Muruva–Herald Reporter

THE National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe wants stakeholders to adopt a well-coordinated, multi-faceted approach in the fight against human trafficking.

Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo made the call during a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the NPA and Vukarhani Trust, a local anti-trafficking organisation, in Harare yesterday.

“Human trafficking thrives in secrecy, and by raising awareness and bolstering the efforts of organisations dedicated to eradicating this exploitation, we can create a more just and secure world. Let us join forces in this noble fight.

“Together, we can dismantle trafficking networks, empower victims, and prevent future atrocities,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

“I call upon Zimbabwe to join us in this fight. Let us work together to dismantle the networks that profit from human exploitation. Let us create a society where every person is free from the shackles of modern-day slavery”.

The ceremony marked an important step in the fight against human trafficking, and the NPA’s partnership with Vukarhani Trust is expected to strengthen efforts to combat this serious crime.

The Prosecutor-General said non-governmental organisations played a crucial role in combating human trafficking as they were often the first responders to victims, providing them with essential services.

“NGOs have a unique ability to reach marginalised populations, build trust with victims, and provide them with a safe space to heal and recover. They also have expertise in areas such as victim identification, trauma counselling, and reintegration support.

“The partnership between law enforcement agencies and NGOs is essential for effective anti-trafficking efforts. NGOs can provide valuable intelligence, assist in investigations, and help to identify and protect victims,” she said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo also revealed that half of the human trafficking cases recorded last year had been completed.

“We received 10 human trafficking cases last year and we secured five convictions, with perpetrators receiving substantial prison sentences. These convictions deliver a powerful message – human trafficking will not be tolerated,” she said.

“Recognising the severity of human trafficking, we advocate for perpetrators to be denied bail. In instances where bail is granted, we advocate stringent conditions to prevent any interference with witnesses”.

Vukarhanj Trust executive director Mr Gerald Shirichena said the MOU was very significant in combating human trafficking.

“Our joint efforts will ensure that traffickers are held accountable and victims receive the justice and support they deserve. This partnership is a testament to our shared dedication to upholding human rights and dignity.

“Let us continue to work together to create a society where no one is bought, sold or exploited. Let us hold perpetrators accountable, support survivors in their journey towards healing, and prevent future instances of trafficking,” he said.

Mr Shirichena said human trafficking was a heinous crime that required a co-ordinated and comprehensive response from all stakeholders including law enforcement, prosecution and social services.