Nox salutes Kadoma fans

South Africa-based Afrobeats musician Nox Guni has saluted his Kadoma fans and music lovers at large for a massive turn-out at his “Stay with Me” concert held at The Odyssey Hotel on Friday night.

The sold out show that saw Nox alternate the stage with firebrand South African music producer and artiste DJ Tira climaxed with their joint performance of the smash hit “Stay with Me”, which left fans clamouring for more.

Speaking to Herald Arts, Nox said his “Zim Tour” had been an enriching experience and he was grateful to his Kadoma fans for an epic Friday night gig.

“All of my gigs during the Zim Tour were a huge success, but Kadoma was an experience,” he said. “I was really blown away by the love and I can safely say we made history.

“Even more special was the fact that I got to share the stage with my friend Dj Tira who set aside time to come and join me on a promotional concert for our duet “Stay with Me”, which we produced last year.”

The highly publicised Kadoma show had Nox taking fans down memory lane with some of his early career hits before jamming some of the recent hits like “Unobvuma Here” on which he collaborated with dancehall musician Freeman. Nox, who also had a Saturday night performance in Mvurwi, said the Zim Tour was a big success and he was happy to have connected with his local fans in a big way.

“My career has taken a positive surge, thanks to the level of investment in my work,” he said. “Music is my first love and there is no going back.

“The quality of my productions and videos all speak to my desire to grow, but coming to Zimbabwe for a two months tour has really helped entrench my footprint back home. I am proud of my achievements.”

As his star continues to shine, Nox also intimated of his desire to continue making inroads across Africa and even globally.

“I want to be a global star and I am deliberately investing in international collaborations and a professional approach to my craft,” he said. “Back home, I am putting in place some solid structures so that my footprint and presence is stronger. The new album equally cements my desire for growth given the number of collaborations on it.” The soulful singer has continued on a steady growth since his early days in music as a guitar strumming rookie on the song “Maria”, which made him a darling of many. Then a Bsc Marketing student at Midlands State University, Nox demonstrated potential to grow and he has not looked back since then.