Breaking News
4 diplomats present credentials

4 diplomats present credentials

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Now mandatory for Harare municipal police to wear uniforms

24 Aug, 2022 - 15:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Now mandatory for Harare municipal police to wear uniforms Mayor Jacob Mafume

The Herald

Municipal Reporter

It is now mandatory for all Harare Municipal Police to wear uniforms when conducting their duties to curb rampant theft and corruption that was being done by officers in plain clothes, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said.

Addressing a press conference today on Traffic and Enforcement fines, Mayor Mafume said the chamber secretary’s office has issued a circular that no municipal officer will operate in plain clothes.

“They will now wear designated uniforms with their force numbers. Some thieves were taking advantage of the plain clothes.

“Two sets of uniforms are to be used interchangeably. While bribery and corruption are cross-cutting we will create social media hotlines so that people can report,” he said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting