Now mandatory for Harare municipal police to wear uniforms

Municipal Reporter

It is now mandatory for all Harare Municipal Police to wear uniforms when conducting their duties to curb rampant theft and corruption that was being done by officers in plain clothes, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said.

Addressing a press conference today on Traffic and Enforcement fines, Mayor Mafume said the chamber secretary’s office has issued a circular that no municipal officer will operate in plain clothes.

“They will now wear designated uniforms with their force numbers. Some thieves were taking advantage of the plain clothes.

“Two sets of uniforms are to be used interchangeably. While bribery and corruption are cross-cutting we will create social media hotlines so that people can report,” he said.