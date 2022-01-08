Novice set to return

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Federation of Zimbabwe Body-building and Fitness will host their first event of the year when they partner Tryupps Fitness Academy for the novice contest at Zimbabwe College of Music on March 26.

The event will be the first novice contest in over two years as the sport had limited events because of the Covid-19 restrictions.Tryupps Novice contest will carter for athletes who have never been on stage professionally and will have several categories.

Quiet Shangai, the secretary-general of the NFZBBF, said they are looking forward to a great contest as the athletes are looking forward to a competitive 2022 season.

‘’We have not had a Novice contest for over two years and it is interesting to see greenhorns coming onto the stage. There are several categories, ranging from Senior Men Body-building Open, Junior Men Body-building up to and including 23 years, Men’s Fitness Open, Men’s Physique Open and the Women Fitness Development.

‘’The event will start with registration at 9am followed by posing clinic and nutrition seminar. The body-building competition will be the last at 4:30pm and we continue to urge the athletes to abide by the Covid-19 protocols,’’ said Shangai.