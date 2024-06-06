Notorious copper cable thieves nabbed

Gift Makuya (42), Chitesa Chitesa (45), and Solicitor Jengwa (39) were denied bail by provincial magistrate, Mr Tinashe Ndokera.

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Two men from Norton and one from Kuwadzana, Harare, who were on the police’s wanted list for stealing electricity cables in Mashonaland Central have been arrested and appeared at the Bindura Magistrates Court.

Gift Makuya (42), Chitesa Chitesa (45), and Solicitor Jengwa (39) were denied bail by provincial magistrate, Mr Tinashe Ndokera.



They are expected back in court on June 13.

Ms Sheila Maribha, representing the State, told the court that on April 26, 2022, Makuya and Chitesa, both from Norton, conspired with others to go to Chinehasha DDF Base Camp in Chiweshe.

They destroyed a transformer and took two rolls of copper winding valued at ZiG3.1million.

In another case, sometime in January 2022, Jengwa and others who are still at large went to Majome Primary School and cut six metres by 185mm of four core armoured cables from the transformer to the cubicle.

The cables are valued at ZiG7 344 and nothing was recovered.

On January 13, 2022, Jengwa and his accomplices went to Doughleen Farm in Shamva and allegedly cut six metres by 70mm armoured cables from the cubicle to the pump.

Their loot is valued at ZiG3 159.

The court heard that on April 23, 2022, Makuya, Chitesa, and Jengwa went to Tara Stores in Mvurwi and cut 12 metres by 70mm armoured cable valued at ZiG313 875.

The matter came to light on May 25, 2022, and the accused led a team of detectives to the crime scenes.

