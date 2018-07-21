Not every friend is a friend

Friends, even if you are communicating on WhatsApp or Facebook you still need to be careful

Bishop B. Manjoro Dunamis

Friends can make us or break us. Today I will talk to you about the impact that people you surround yourself with have on your life and relationship with God.

Human beings are not only spiritual beings, they are also social creatures. But be careful who you choose to relate with. Be careful who you call your friend.

Esau, though a first born in his father’s house and entitled to the birthright, lost it due to what he chose to spend time with, and listen to. He lost value of what had value in his life. Does this sound familiar? Read on, and let’s journey together in God’s Word and learn from it!

“And Esau was forty years old when he took to wife Judith the daughter of Beeri the Hittite, and Bashemath the daughter of Elon the Hittite: Which were a grief of mind unto Isaac and to Rebekah” (Genesis 26:35)

You see Esau was first born to Isaac and Rebekah, Jacob was born second.

The first born was entitled to the blessing. God would have been called the God of Abraham, Isaac and Esau but it didn’t go that way. What happened? How did Esau miss it? You see one of the keys of acceleration is to close all the doors that may cause you to lose what belongs to you!

When acceleration takes over, don’t slow down and become an ordinary person again, O hallelujah! It’s a good year! It’s a year of acceleration, it’s a year of progress!

From the scripture above we find out proof that Esau had relations with the wrong people. He related and spent time with the Hittites, the very people God had said Israel is to be separated from.

He even went on to marry a Hittite who according to God’s word was a grief, a burden, a thorn in the flesh to his parents.

Hittites worshipped false gods and did not know Jehovah hence God had told his people to stay away for he knew they would be diverted and lured to forget him, his values and the good way of living.

If only Esau had obeyed God’s Word, he would have had a chance on the birthright!

You see, sometimes we don’t grow very much with preaching, conferences and all without obedience. What could be hindering your progress, destroying your marriage, ruining your business, withering your spiritual life is lack of obedience to God’s Word.

At Cana Mary said to the stewards there: “Whatever, (Jesus) tells you to do, do it!” She knew the key – simple obedience! At times understanding and all will come after obeying the Word of the Lord!

If you as God’s sons and daughters take His words and instructions and put it in the bin nothing will happen no-matter how much you want it to happen. Here is my word to you this day, don’t be hearers only of God’s Word, be doers. Vigorously do what the Word teaches you.

If he says stay away from the Hittites, stay away from them! O hallelujah!

Be careful whom you relate with. I have people I relate with; we meet, laugh and talk. But we don’t discuss about their church or my church. We talk about our issues and don’t discuss our churches. It drains the anointing! Some of you were once vibrant for the Lord but you met with some people and discussed things that made you dry.

As you were laughing, and talking with those negative people you lost honor for your church, teachings you were given, and even lost honor for your man or woman of God.

It’s same thing with what happened to Esau. The Hittites made him lose value of his God! They drained him, without him knowing!

What you don’t know is, you were an eagle but now being stripped to be a hen! Friend, wake up! You used to love your wife and your children, you used to value your in-laws just like your own parents until a wrong voice spoke to you!

Your spouse is now a stranger to you, your once good job, is now a boring place – shake yourself while you still can! Don’t you hear from the Bible how Samson lost his power? He related with wrong people, listened to the wrong voice and broke God’s vow. Delilah a Philistine pulled him down!

Can’t you see the person you call friend is pulling you away from your lawful husband? Can’t you see the moment so and so came in your life, there is no peace in your family, the tension is ever building? It’s actually a time bomb! Be careful of your friends.

“But pastor, I don’t have time to go out with friends I’m normally by myself!” Friends, even if you are communicating on WhatsApp or Facebook you still need to be careful.

Not every friend is a good friend! Not all words are good words.

Not all advice is good advice. Actually not even all good ideas are God’s ideas! It’s not every friend that builds, other friends destroy!

“If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land” (Isaiah 1:19). I leave you with the words of King Solomon, “He that walks with wise men shall be wise but a companion of fools shall be destroyed” (Proverbs 13:20).

“For with God all things are possible” (Mark 10:27)