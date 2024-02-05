Norton, UMP councils start valuation of properties

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

In order to determine the market value of each property and charge appropriate rates, the Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe Zvataida Rural District Council and the Norton Town Council are gathering registrations of all the properties within their respective delimitations.

Norton town council said this process is targeting residential, commercial, industrial and institutional properties.

“The Valuation Officers will be inspecting residential, commercial, industrial and institutional properties from the 5th of February 2024, to the 15th of March 2024, for the purposes of preparing a valuation roll for the Town,” said the council.

Zvataida Rural District Council stated that every building within the mentioned council will be valued.

“This serves to notify you that valuation officers will be inspecting residential, commercial, industrial and institutional from 5th February 2024 – 2nd March 2024 for purposes of preparing a valuation roll for the Rural Council,” said the council.