Breaking News
Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Northern Region School of Excellence tourney on tomorrow

04 Nov, 2022 - 11:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Northern Region School of Excellence tourney on tomorrow

The Herald

Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the Northern Region School of Excellence women’s football tournament that will be held on Saturday morning at Mount Pleasant High.

A total of 11 teams from the region’s first division will battle it out in the first round.

The teams have been divided into four groups.

A technical panel headed by CAF instructors Nelson Matongorere and Rosemary Mugadza will select 50 promising players that will be enrolled in the School of Excellence pilot project.

The ambitious programme was spearheaded by Northern Region co-patrons Ministers Sithembiso Nyoni and Paul Mavima.

The Ministers have managed to rope in a number of corporate companies to assist with funding the project.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Nyoni and the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mavima will lead the official kick-off of the matches at Mount Pleasant grounds.

Some companies leading in the efforts to empower the girl child are National Building Society, Schweppes Zimbabwe, National Foods Limited, Azam TV, NASA, Dairibord Zimbabwe and Moonlight Funeral Services.

Pool A

Maningi, Sodbury, ZRP

Pool B

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting