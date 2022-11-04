Northern Region School of Excellence tourney on tomorrow

Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the Northern Region School of Excellence women’s football tournament that will be held on Saturday morning at Mount Pleasant High.

A total of 11 teams from the region’s first division will battle it out in the first round.

The teams have been divided into four groups.

A technical panel headed by CAF instructors Nelson Matongorere and Rosemary Mugadza will select 50 promising players that will be enrolled in the School of Excellence pilot project.

The ambitious programme was spearheaded by Northern Region co-patrons Ministers Sithembiso Nyoni and Paul Mavima.

The Ministers have managed to rope in a number of corporate companies to assist with funding the project.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Nyoni and the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mavima will lead the official kick-off of the matches at Mount Pleasant grounds.

Some companies leading in the efforts to empower the girl child are National Building Society, Schweppes Zimbabwe, National Foods Limited, Azam TV, NASA, Dairibord Zimbabwe and Moonlight Funeral Services.

Pool A

Maningi, Sodbury, ZRP

Pool B