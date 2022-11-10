Northern Region School of Excellence semi-finals on this weekend

During last week’s tournament, 56 players were selected by the technical team.

Sports Reporter

ACTION continues in the Northern Region School of Excellence women’s football tournament with the semi-finals scheduled for Rufaro stadium this Saturday.

Black Rhinos will take on Maningi in the first match at 11am.

Harare City and Auckland will then meet in a lunch hour kick-off.

The four teams reached the last four when they won in their respective groups the previous weekend when the tournament kicked off at Mount Pleasant High.

During last week’s tournament, 56 players were selected by the technical team.

They will be enrolled in the School Excellence and undergo training during the school holidays.

Former ZIFA’s technical director Nelson Matongorere and former Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza are heading the School of Excellency technical team.

The ambitious programme was launched by the region’s co-patrons Ministers Sithembiso Nyoni and Paul Mavima.

They have managed to rope in a number of corporate companies such as National Building Society Bank, Blue Ribbon Foods, National Foods, Azam TV, Dairibord and Red Cross.

They are putting resources into the project.

Semi-final fixtures

Black Rhinos vs Maningi (11am), Harare City v Auckland (1pm),