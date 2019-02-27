Northern Region awards on this week

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE ZIFA Northern Region will hold their delayed annual awards in Kariba this Saturday.

Northern Region secretary-general, Sweeney Mushonga, confirmed the awards ceremony will be on this week.

“We are going to reward the Soccer Star of the Year, his first runner-up and the second runner-up at the event in Kariba this weekend,’’ said Mushonga.

“We are looking forward to having a good outing as we will also reward the top goal-scorer as well as the Coach of the Year.

“We are happy with the way the selection panel have conducted themselves, they have done a good job and the best player and coach will be rewarded.

“We are grateful for the support we always get from the sponsors who make it easy for us to reward the outstanding sports-persons.’’

The Mushowani Stars duo of Evans Katema captain Clive “Gringo” Dzingai and Shingirai Masakuta of Harare City Cubs are in the race for the best player award.

PAM United’s Vincent Nzombe will walk away with the Golden Boot after he scored 13 goals in the last campaign.