Norman Maroto dies

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwean football fraternity this morning (Friday) woke up to the tragic news of former striker, Norman Maroto’s death.

Maroto (40) died at a medical institution in Harare after a short illness.

He introduced himself to domestic football in the early 2000s under Moses Chunga’s famous Kidsnet project at Dynamos.

Maroto also played for local clubs such as Gunners and FC Platinum.

At the time of his death he was working for the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe as the organisation’s Communications Officer.

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe confirmed the tragedy.

“The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe would like to notify friends and all football stakeholders on the untimely passing of our Communications Officer, Norman Maroto.

“Mourners are gathered at Number 2360, Tynwald South, Harare. More information will be shared,” said the Union in a statement.