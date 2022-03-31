Nomination Court sits

George Masendu (in yellow mask) presents his papers before the Nomination Court in Kariba

Walter Nyamukondiwa
Kariba Bureau
The Nomination Court is now in session in Kariba to consider nominations to fill three council seats that fell vacant following the recall of incumbents.

The court opened at 10am to receive nominations in terms of Section 127 of the Electoral Act.

At around 10.30pm recalled Ward 4 councillor and mayor Mr George Masendu arrived to submit his nomination papers under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) banner.

Mr Masendu papers were deemed in order after a few corrections.

Other candidates are yet to submit their papers.

