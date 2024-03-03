Nollywood actor Mr Ibu dies

Nollywood Actor, John Okafor, Known As Mr Ibu, Dies At 62

Nollywood actor, John Okafor, who is popularly known as Mr Ibu, has been reported dead.

Okafor who had been ill since October 2023 was said to have died of cardiac arrest on Saturday, March 2, in Evercare hospital in Lekki, after being moved to the intensive care unit a few days ago.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, also confirmed his death.

The 62 years old actor had suffered health challenges that led to amputation of his leg last year.- www.arisetv