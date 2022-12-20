Noge looks back to excellent year as actor

SA is blessed with great acting talent and there’s never a shortage of emerging stars.

One such new talent is Gaisang Noge, who hails from the Vaal.

Noge stood out in her performances in 2022, a sure-footed march forward following her 2019 break via the film called Efa Motho Motho.

This year saw Noge appearing in three productions, portraying roles showcasing her varied acting talent — as Mampho in House of Zwide, in The Wife as Naledi, and in the movie Thando which premiered early this year and won international awards.

“It has been a good year though it was hectic. I feel very blessed, very lucky. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to check if I am not dreaming. I am so grateful for these opportunities and appreciate the fact that I have three platforms to play three different characters,” she said. Noge credits her success this year to the patience she had when she struggled to break into the industry, hard work and self-development.