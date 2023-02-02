No to toxic politics-Machakaire

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zanu PF Youth League members have been urged to exercise high level of discipline, shun divisive and toxic politics in order to effectively carry out their constitutional mandate, the party’s Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire has said.

Speaking at the Zanu PF Youth League national executive meeting held in Harare this morning, Cde Machakaire said the Youth League is the vanguard of the party and as such, divisive and toxic politics have no room in the new dispensation.

“In order for the League to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate, there is need for us to be well disciplined. This is not negotiable comrades; every member must toe the line of the party’s values and ethos,’’ he said.

The meeting was also attended by his deputy Cde John Paradza.

He emphasised that indiscipline in the form of name dropping should stop, saying Zanu PF is a peace-loving party.

He said violent behaviour using the party’s name for self-aggrandisement is a non-forgivable offence