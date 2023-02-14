‘No to haphazard settlements’

President Mnangagwa commissions Aspindale Park and Aspire Heights Development, a private sector initiative housing development project with modern houses and high-end residential apartments in Harare yesterday. Flanking him are National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe (third from left), Oxford Properties director for operations Mr Michael Swan (second from left) and finance director Bianca Rautenbach and other officials. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

Government will not accept haphazard and chaotic human settlement but wants orderly and systematic housing developments driven by both the Government and private sector initiatives that will create employment, wealth and deliver a higher quality of life for people, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said the Second Republic was determined to create synergies with the private sector to close housing gaps and construct modern accommodation with high speed internet, consistent with efforts to mainstream science, technology and innovation in line with the desire to attain an upper middle income economy by 2030 anchored by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The Head of State and Government said this yesterday while commissioning the Aspindale Park and Aspire Heights Development, a private sector housing project with modern houses and high-end residential apartments.

The project, being spearheaded by Oxford Properties, comprises 1 200 developed residential stands and commercial centre.

A 152 high-end residential apartments project was also ongoing and had since seen the transfer of tittle to residents.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said Government’s trajectory was systematic housing growth that was orderly and free from land barons who settled people without due regard to the law and town planning policies.

“We asked the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities to design a national housing policy. They promised me that by 2025, they would have constructed 220 000 houses.

“This is where we are going. Going forward, we do not want people to build haphazardly, like what I have observed where there are settlements with no ablution facilities, no road infrastructure.

“I do not think they have residential addresses. People use their memories to remember features leading to their homesteads. We want orderly settlement, this is what my Government is doing and is going to achieve,” said the President.

On land barons, President Mnangagwa drew laughter from the audience when he said he noted that some of the people he sent to deal with the scourge were the culprits.

He challenged real estate investors, developers, banks, corporates, insurance and provident funds to unlock resources for provision of modern infrastructure.

“This project is also an eye-opener to many and a testimony of how the private sector is complementing my administration’s efforts to ensure that we use land sparingly through the adoption of new technologies and building vertically to maximise space,” he said.

The President commended Oxford Properties for adopting a holistic approach on its work as they have also provided backborne infrastructure such as roads, water, piped gas lines, high speed internet connections, solar street lights and security fence among others.

“Furthermore, it is my expectation that collaborations between Government and the private sector will help build capabilities and capacities, particularly ensuring skills transfer and training opportunities as well as strengthening effective procurement and supply systems within the housing industry,” said President Mnangagwa.

He challenged Harare City Council to play its part by collecting garbage and rehabilitating road infrastructure to ensure that the national goals are achieved.

Government, said the President, will continue on its development trajectory as it also sets its eyes on Harare-Kanyemba Road rehabilitation where they have secured a financing facility.

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe said the Aspindale project was consistent with the ethos of the President’s vision.

He said as a ministry, they were effectively dealing with the country’s housing backlog despite the illegal sanctions that affected the housing sector where they have not been able to access finance from multilateral agencies.

“The private sector and the nation at large continue to stand with you in the delivery of houses. This is evidenced by the successful completion of projects such as this one and throughout the country and above all utilising local resources.

“Our esteemed developers have upgraded an area largely regarded as industrial and high density for the low income earners. They have beautified, at the same time utilising vertical space all in accordance with the human settlement policy dictates,” he said.

Oxford Properties director of operations, Mr Michael Swan said they have transformed the area into a secure zone as it was previously a risky area for children going to school with its open grass land.

“We knew that in order to achieve this we had to focus on the layout plan and design something on paper which made the most of the available land. We did work closely with the Town Planning Team from the City of Harare during this process. Once everyone was happy and all the relevant designs had been approved, we then set out to construct all of the roads, sewer and water lines to the highest possible standard,” said Mr Swan.

“On top of ensuring that all of the necessary amenities had been provided we continued to strive for a higher level of development by adding in some extras to make sure that the future residents would be more comfortable. We planted a lot of trees, fenced off the entire property, set up solar street lights and easy access to connect to fibre internet throughout the whole area.”

He said the project has empowered many people and professionals through plumbing, roofing, brick laying, painting among others.

“This would have made a positive impact to our growing economy. We are now in the process of developing the remaining stands here at Aspindale Park which shall again contribute to purchasing of building materials where we are passionate about prioritising local supply and also creating more opportunity for our local artisans to work and create an income stream,” he said.

“One of the areas where development is being focused on now here where we are currently sitting is this first phase of 152 modern apartments which we plan to construct called Aspire Heights. Their design has also been tirelessly thought out down to the last inch. Each apartment has a connection to piped bulk LPG gas supply which feeds a gas water heater and stove. It has a constant water supply, backup power supply, plug n play connection to high speed internet and DSTV, 24 hour security. This is a community reaching new heights which was inspired by our Government’s Smart City Vision.”

One of the residents, Mrs Grace Chando said she was excited to be part of the Aspindale project.

“We do not have drainage problems, no potholes, we have tittle deeds to our properties. The development is unparalleled. We are indebted to Oxford Properties for providing affordable housing and ultimately the Government,” said Mrs Chando.

Another member of the community, Mr Oswell Makaripe said incidents of robberies and muggings were now a thing of the past following the development.