No room for chicanery in Zanu PF

Political Editor

Zanu PF will always adhere to constitutionalism and the rule of law, and any form of chicanery will be dealt with divisively, President Mnangagwa said.

This comes after the Revolutionary Party recently held its provincial elections, outcome of which will be discussed today.

In his address to the Politburo this morning President Mnangagwa said the party will not hesitate to ‘expunge’ errant members.

“Let me further hasten to say that constitutionalism, unity, peace, harmony and development remain our absolute compass, now and going into the future.

“Irregularities and political chicanery across party structures must be decisively dealt with and expunged from the party.

I urge the party leadership to always listen to the aspirations of the people at every level. It is equally important that the party leadership and membership in general work concretely to achieve a better quality of life for our people. It is after all the people who have entrusted us with the mandate to govern over our great country,” he said.