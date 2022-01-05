No room for chicanery in Zanu PF

05 Jan, 2022 - 13:01 0 Views
0 Comments
No room for chicanery in Zanu PF President Mnangagwa

The Herald

Political Editor

 

Zanu PF will always adhere to constitutionalism and the rule of law, and any form of chicanery will be dealt with divisively, President Mnangagwa said.

This comes after the Revolutionary Party recently held its provincial elections, outcome of which will be discussed today.

In his address to the Politburo this morning President Mnangagwa said the party will not hesitate to ‘expunge’ errant members.

 

“Let me further hasten to say that constitutionalism, unity, peace, harmony and development remain our absolute compass, now and going into the future.

“Irregularities and political chicanery across party structures must be decisively dealt with and expunged from the party.

I urge the party leadership to always listen to the aspirations of the people at every level. It is equally important that the party leadership and membership in general work concretely to achieve a better quality of life for our people. It is after all the people who have entrusted us with the mandate to govern over our great country,” he said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting