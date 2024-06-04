No replacement for Galloway

Tadious Manyepo in Johannesburg, South Africa

BRENDON Galloway who is not able to join the Warriors due to an injury will not be replaced.

The national team is in South Africa for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

They play Lesotho at Orlando Stadium on Friday before facing South Africa at Free State Stadium on Tuesday next week.

But defender Galloway, who has been a part of coach Jairos Tapera’s plans, has been ruled out due to a recurring sprain.

Tapera will not be calling in any replacement for the highly-rated player.