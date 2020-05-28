No opening dates for schools yet

Manicaland Bureau

GOVERNMENT has dismissed as false, messages circulating on social media claiming that schools will reopen for exam classes in three weeks.

A schedule purportedly from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education falsely states that examination classes will go back to school on June 23, while Grade Six, Form Three and Form Five classes would go back on July 14 with the rest of the classes going back on July 28.

Speaking at the launch of the Manicaland Chapter of the Covid-19 Schools Response Plan at Old Mutare Mission yesterday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Mrs Tumisang Thabela dismissed the schedule saying official communication channels would be used to announce the phased reopening of schools.

“Only the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and the Permanent Secretary can make an announcement on the dates for the reopening of schools. We have realised that a message is circulating on various platforms with supposed dates for reopening of schools, but let us stand guided as a sector that we have spokespersons for the ministry. Anything else should be ignored,” she said.

She said Government was aware of people who were against the reopening of schools, but said everyone should remain calm as the ministry was interested in the well-being of the children and the country.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema said schools will reopen when the conditions are suitable.

“There has been some understandable anxiety on the part of parents and children on when schools will open again. The opening date will be determined by the progress that we make as a nation in fighting the coronavirus,” he said.

Minister Mathema said the process would also involve engagements with stakeholders so that the best decision could be taken in the interest of learners, teachers, other workers in schools and communities.