No one will starve, says Government

20 Oct, 2022 - 16:10 0 Views
The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Government has reassured the nation that no one would starve because of food shortages as the nation has a year’s supply of grain in its stocks.

This was said by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima during the Senate’s Question Time on Thursday.

He said this while responding to questions from MDC-T Senator Morgen Komichi that there was an audio message circulating on social media implying that opposition supporters should be denied food aid.

“We have approximately 3,4 million people that will require food aid between January and April next year and the President has directed that all needy households be provided with food irrespective of their political affiliations,” he said.

Prof Mavima added that it would be foolish to deny people food aid and then come and ask for their vote during elections.

