No more settlement in unserviced suburbs

In his update on the national cholera outbreak response during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said priority will be given to the provision of water and sanitation in residential areas and mining compounds.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

CABINET has said people will not be allowed to occupy houses in residential suburbs which are not fully serviced while small-scale miners will not be allowed to operate without proper sanitary facilities as the Government moves to implement a cocktail of measures to contain the spread of cholera.

Unregistered artisanal miners operating along Mazowe River will also be removed to combat the disease which has wreaked havoc in some parts of the country.

In his update on the national cholera outbreak response during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said priority will be given to the provision of water and sanitation in residential areas and mining compounds.

The move by the Government follows the sprouting of illegal settlements and business operations across the country.

“Cabinet informs the nation that during the period March 5 to 11, 2024 there were 894 new suspected cholera cases reported,” said Dr Muswere.

“The implementation of sound response strategies, such as high community awareness, improved case management, establishment of oral rehydration points and cholera treatment camps, and the vaccination programme, is continuing in known hotspots.

“Going forward, Cabinet resolved on the following measures in order to curb disease outbreaks: enforcement of onsite servicing of new residential areas/suburbs before residents take occupation of houses, enforcement of the requirement for small-scale miners operating in mining areas to prioritise the provision of water and sanitation facilities in mine compounds.

“Enforcement of the removal of unregistered artisanal miners along Mazowe River to avert further spread of cholera, the decommissioning of cholera treatment centres in areas where cases have reduced, and the redistribution of equipment to current hotspots and the prioritisation of the purchase of oral cholera vaccines to provide a second dose for districts that were targeted for the first campaign to ensure protection for three years.”

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere said the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo presented the State Party report to the African Union Committee of Experts on Children’s Rights, which was approved by Cabinet.

He informed that the report outlines the responses to issues raised by the African Committee of Experts on the rights and welfare of the child as contained in Zimbabwe’s first periodic State Party report submitted in 2022.

“The responses are a result of extensive consultations with various ministries, departments and agencies, and convening of the full inter-ministerial committee on human rights and international humanitarian law meeting which validated the responses.

“The responses pertain to legislative, administrative, judicial and other measures adopted by the country to ensure realisation of children’s rights,” said Dr Muswere.

Highlights of the responses include explanations on issues of non-discrimination, best interest of the child, the right to survival and development and child participation, clarifications on civil rights and freedoms including the right to a name, nationality, identity and registration at birth.

Shedding light on issues of health and welfare for children in Zimbabwe, clarifications pertaining to education, leisure and cultural activities and addressing concerns on children in conflict with the law, children of imprisoned mothers and care-givers as well as economic exploitation and child labour.

“Cabinet endorsed the responses by the inter-ministerial committee on human rights and international humanitarian law, and these will be forwarded to the committee of experts,” said Dr Muswere.

“The responses show that Zimbabwe has made great strides in promoting and protecting the rights of children through the domestication and implementation of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.”