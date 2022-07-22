No more long walks to clinic

Mukodzongi Clinic in Chiweshe, Mazowe Central, is near completion. The clinic was built using the Constituency Development Fund

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Villagers in Chiweshe’s Mukodzongi area will no longer have to walk long distances to seek medical health services after local MP Sydney Chidamba channelled the Constituency Development Funds to complete the electrification of their clinic, five years after the building was otherwise finished.

The clinic has not been functional for more than five years because of the lack of electricity, with many villagers finding it difficult to access medical care due to distances they had to walk to the nearest clinic at Chinehasha.

Mukodzongi Ward 5 Councillor Edmore Mandaza said children have since started receiving their polio and other vaccinations at the clinic. Vaccines need refrigeration.

“The situation has been difficult for our people for a very long time due to the delays which faced this clinic. It has been years since the clinic started being built with the majority of our people being forced to walk or use scotch carts to far places like Chinehasha to seek medical help.

“However, there are notable developments now as the local legislator has channelled the CDF towards the completion of the clinic,” said Mandaza.

Mazowe Central MP Cde Chidamba, confirmed the development.

“As the legislator, I have channelled all the CDF towards health facilities and this includes the completion of Mukodzongi Clinic which has been lagging behind for a long time.

“Besides the clinic, part of the CDF is also going towards the rehabilitation of Rosa mortuary,” said Cde Chidamba.

In a bid to escalate development projects, the Zanu PF provincial chairman for Mashonaland Central, Cde Kazembe Kazembe, recently held an all-developmental stakeholders meeting in Bindura with legislators, councillors, provincial members and district coordinating committees, where he emphasised that legislators should be drivers of development.