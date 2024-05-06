‘No littering should be councils’ motto’

Speaking on Friday at the Town Centre in Chitungwiza, Minister Tawengwa emphasised the importance of zero-tolerance on litter and the creation of a litter-smart city in line with Vision 2030.

Mutsawashe Mashandure-Herald Correspondent

No to littering should be the motto of local authorities as Zimbabwe strives to build smarter and environmentally-friendly spaces, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tawengwa has said.

In a joint initiative with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the Minister spearheaded a clean-up campaign for the first Friday of this month, coinciding with the ongoing awareness campaign on the recently launched Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

Speaking on Friday at the Town Centre in Chitungwiza, Minister Tawengwa emphasised the importance of zero-tolerance on litter and the creation of a litter-smart city in line with Vision 2030.

“Let’s work towards promoting sustainable consumption and production, supporting recycling efforts, and raising awareness about how zero-waste initiatives contribute to sustainable development,” he said.

“No littering should be our motto as we endeavour for a smarter and more environmentally-friendly space. Let’s all embrace the vision set forth by His Excellency President Mnangagwa, and continue working towards a greener future,” he said.

The Minister applauded Chitungwiza, especially on its master plan with solid waste management as a key focus of proper urban planning.

“As the Minister for Harare Metropolitan Province, I would like to comment on Chitungwiza Municipality’s efforts in managing the cholera outbreak. Chitungwiza has already made progress, including procuring two refuse compactor trucks using devolution funds, he said.

“I am pleased to share that Chitungwiza is in the process of coming up with a master plan, with solid waste management as a key focus of proper urban planning. This plan aims to improve living conditions by enhancing access to sustainable waste management services and clean energy, as well as promoting energy and resource efficiency,” he said.

Minister Tawengwa urged the municipality to establish public-private partnerships that will improve waste management.

“However, there’s a need for the municipality to establish public-private partnerships in solid waste management to improve efficiency in waste collection, the organisation of waste disposal sites, and waste-to-energy projects, he said.

“This will bring significant gains to the people, ultimately mitigating the costs of pollution. Taking action in the recycling sector will also boost the provincial and national GDP,” he said.

RBZ senior economist Mr Patrick Zambara said the Government, through the RBZ, said all stakeholders should accept ZiG as payment for services.

“All the Government stakeholders should accept the ZiG currency. For example, if you want to take a passport, you should use your own local currency as they get their payment in ZiG.

“To the service stations, of course, for now they do not accept ZiG. But we know that they are going to accept them, because when they are going to pay taxes, ZiG will be needed, so I know they will get these from you,” he said.

Mr Zambara said people should be proud to use their own currency.

“You must love using your own local money if you refuse to use or like the money who is going to use it. There is no country without its local currency, and if we do not have inflation, it will increase (in value). I urge you, ‘Mari inoshandiswa nevene vayo’, for us to achieve our economic development through Vision 2030,” he said.

Mr Zambara applauded service providers accepting payments in ZiG and using the official rate in their transactions.

“Ever since the unveiling of ZiG the people are using ZiG at an official rate ranging from ZiG13,4 and ZiG$13,1 and this is actually telling that people are not abusing their local currency,” he said.