No joy for Sikhala, Sithole

Fidelis Munyoro Senior Court Reporter

CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole who are facing charges of incitement to commit violence have been denied bail at the High Court.

The duo had approached the higher court appealing against a magistrate’s decision not to grant them bail pending trial, two weeks ago.

They are accused of mobilising their party supporters to unleash violence in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, during a memorial service for Moreblessing Ali.

They unsuccessfully applied for bail before the Harare magistrates’ courts that ruled that the legislators were a threat to public security and were likely to re-offend if released on bail.

Ali, who the CCC said was their supporter, was abducted outside a nightclub in Nyatsime on May 14 and her dismembered remains were discovered in a disused well at a farm in Beatrice, about 10km away from where she was taken.

The prime suspect in her murder, Pius Jamba (31), has since been arrested and was remanded in custody.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested on June 14 charged with conspiring to engage in acts of violence to avenge the killing.re-offend