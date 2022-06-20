No joy for CCC’s Sikhala, Sithole

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

TWO Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole, are accused of inciting their followers to cause public violence in Nyatsime, Beatrice will spend two more nights in remand prison after they were ordered to return to court on Wednesday for bail ruling.

Sikhala and Sithole, who represent Zengeza West and Chitungwiza North constituencies respectively, today completed mounting their bail application, where they claimed that the State’s case is weak.

The duo is being charged with incitement to commit public violence.

They also denied posting a video on social media mobilising their supporters to cause violence following the death of Moreblessing Ali, whom they claimed to be their party’s member.

Ali was allegedly killed by Pius Jamba, who has since appeared in court charged with murder.

The State opposed granting bail to Sikhala and Sithole saying they were likely to commit more offences.

The State also said that Sikhala allegedly committed the offence whilst he was on bail on similar charges.

Mr Michael Reza appeared for the State while Mr Alec Muchadehama and Mr Jeremiah Bamu represented Sikhala and Sithole.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Mr Gibson Mandaza presided.