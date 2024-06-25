No fine option for touts: ZRP

Police round up touts during Operation ‘No to Touts’ in the Central Business District in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Nicholas Bakili.

Crime Reporter

TOUTS arrested during the relaunched police operation will have no option to pay fines with at least 564 of them currently languishing behind bars.

This year alone, 6 415 touts have been arrested countrywide, but most have been released with just a slap on the wrist.

However, over the weekend, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) launched another operation, more comprehensive, dubbed, “No To Touts”.

The latest operation is meant to ensure that all touting activities by gangs who are harassing, threatening and forcing travellers to board public service vehicles and pirate taxis are arrested and taken to court.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation will continue until there is sanity.

He said on Sunday, they arrested about 154 touts countrywide bringing the total number to 564 of those arrested in three days.

In Harare, 53 touts were arrested, while Manicaland Province was the second highest with 30 arrests.

“We are taking them to court for the due processes of the law to take its course,” Comm Nyathi said.

As of June 20, 2024, a total of 410 touts had been arrested and taken to court.

Police have also engaged the Judicial Service Commission for all suspects arrested to appear in court in batches.

In this regard, no deposit fines are being accepted at police stations.

“Public service vehicle operators and their crew are strongly warned against employing touts.

“The operators will also face due consequences of the law if evidence points to them as employers of touts. In the same vein, pirate taxis or mushikashika vehicles who are also using touts to perpetuate illegal activities such as picking and dropping passengers at undesignated points will not be spared.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to report anyone engaged in touting activities at any nearest Police Station or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197,” Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police in Mutare deployed under operation, “No To Cross Border Crimes” arrested one Descent Munarwo (30) for smuggling along the Mutare-Masvingo Road.

The suspect’s arrest came after the police had stopped and searched a bus at a security checkpoint at Hot Springs.

The arrest led to the recovery of 10 bales of second-hand clothes and two bales of second-hand shoes.