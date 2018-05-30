No diaspora vote

Daniel Nemukuyu – Senior Court Reporter

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by some Zimbabweans based in foreign lands to be allowed to vote in the harmonised elections from their respective bases.

Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza found no merit in the application by Mr Gabriel Shumba (Zimbabwean lawyer), Mr Sibonile Mfumisi – both based in South Africa – and United Kingdom-based Mr Darlington Nyambiya.

The operative part of the judgment reads: “I found that the application cannot succeed. It is hereby ordered that the application is dismissed with no order as to costs.”

Details to follow