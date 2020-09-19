No Covid-19 deaths in one week

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe has gone for seven days without recording a death associated with Covid-19, in a strong statement yet of the effectiveness of the country’s response.

Already, 224 lives have been claimed by Covid-19 in Zimbabwe, while over 900 000 people have died of the disease globally.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe registered 14 new cases, down from 26 cases on Thursday.

Overall, Zimbabwe has recorded 7 647 cases, although 5 883 people have recovered.

Speaking to The Herald last night, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro, commended Zimbabweans for the discipline shown in adhering to the prescribed World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

“It shows the message from President Mnangagwa is now cascading down to the people,” he said.

“He has always been saying people should continue following the health protocols. I need to thank the people of Zimbabwe who have been adhering to the prescribed regulations; their discipline is beginning to bear fruit.”

Dr Mangwiro said there was need to continue observing the guidelines to remain safe from the pandemic.

He saluted all frontline health personnel for continuing to provide critical services to save lives, despite the obvious risks associated with the pandemic.

Government interventions to curb the spread of Covid-19 received a major boost when nurses ended their industrial action recently.