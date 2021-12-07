No changes to schools calendar: Minister

Herald Correspondent

SCHOOLS will remain open until December 17 under enhanced Covid-19 prevention and control measures as outbreaks at learning institutions are now under control, the Government has announced.

Speaking at the official handover of 100 000 washable masks by the Biomedical Research and Training Institute meant for schools, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said the school term will end on the 17th of this month as previously announced.

This comes after recent reports that schools were likely to close earlier in the wake of a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in schools.

“Yes, we have recorded cases in schools, but we have managed to contain them and schools will continue as earlier announced. Children are actually in the middle of exams as we speak,” she said.

Minister Ndlovu said the donation of the reusable masks would go a long way in reducing the spread of the new variant.

“This donation comes at the most opportune time as our country is facing the Omicron variant. We continue urging all learners to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the WHO.”

Biomedical Research and Training Institute Administrator, Mr Tendai Muchena said the masks would benefit the schools and ensure the safety of the schools’ staff and the students.

“Looking at the recent reports, we felt this will benefit the schools hence this donation of washable face masks,” he said. Zimbabwe has so far recorded 139 046 cases of Covid-19, 4 710 deaths and has 128 868 active cases.

The focus is now on ensuring that citizens are vaccinated with the Government confirming that there are enough vaccines.