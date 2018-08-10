Nkhatha living his dream

Sports Reporter

FORMER SuperSport United striker Kingston Nkhatha, who recently joined Dynamos, says he is living his dream as he had always wanted to play for the Glamour Boys.

Nkhatha is returning to the domestic Premierships 11 years after he left for South Africa where he played for a number of teams, including Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

Dynamos, who are having one of their worst seasons, roped in Nkhatha during the mid-season transfer window as they seek to transform their side and turn their fortunes around.

Yesterday, the Glamour Boys had a friendly match against Division One side ZRP FC at Morris Depot.

Speaking on the sidelines of the match, Nkhatha said it was always his wish to play for Dynamos.

“I am settling well, the guys welcomed me in a nice way, everyone is friendly and, so far, with the days that I have trained with them they have been so professional and good friends to have and good soldiers to fight for Dynamos.

“Coming back from playing in South Africa after over a decade, coming back home, I always wanted to play for Dynamos.

“Before I left, I almost joined Dynamos, so it was my dream and my wish that before I finish playing I have to play for Dynamos.

“And also I need to win a league title in Zimbabwe because I have never done it before.”

It appears Nkhatha has given a hint he will stay longer than the end of the year at DeMbare given the Glamour Boys are already out of the running for the league title this year.

Nkhatha signed a short-term deal after being impressed by the vision which new Dynamos president, Solomon Sanyamandwe, has for the club.

“If everything goes well I will be here.

“There are so many talented players at Dynamos now, the youngsters show that they are willing to go further and with the guidance of the coach, I think by next season we will be talking about something different,” said Nkhatha.

He said football was a team game and not about individuals.

“When I joined them I knew where they are so the only thing that we need to do is to win our games and move away from where we are,” he said.

“We will then see what happens at the end of the season.

“It’s not about only the strikers scoring, in modern football everyone can score the goal, it’s all about team effort and so many guys entering the box and taking the chances.

“Hopefully, things will go our way, then we start winning and scoring more goals.”

Denver Mukamba, returning from a short-lived loan stint at CAPS United and Brett Amidu, on loan from champions FC Platinum, were also busy on the pitch yesterday.

And it seems coach Lloyd Mutasa is gradually accepting Mukamba back into the team after their standoff over his errant behaviour.

“The relationship between me and Denver is like a father and a son, a coach and a player,” said Mutasa.

“I think you look at Kingston, he has got experience behind him, he is a goal-scorer, he is a creative player as well, very mature.

“You look at Denver Mukamba, an experienced player as well . . . very talented young man. You look at Brett Amidu he is technically gifted, humble person and a very committed player.

“I think you look at the games that we have played so far, you look at the scoring rate, I think we haven’t been scoring a lot, probably a goal per game, which is not good enough when you are Dynamos.”

DeMbare and Bosso will have to wait a bit longer before their showdown after their match was postponed once again as the league matches resume this weekend.

Fixtures

Today: Harare City vs Mutare City (Rufaro).

Tomorrow: Chapungu vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), CAPS United vs Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Bulawayo City vs FC Platinum (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba vs Triangle United (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum vs Nichrut (Baobab).

Sunday: Yadah vs Herentals (Rufaro), Shabanie Mine vs Chicken Inn (Maglas), Highlanders vs Dynamos (postponed).