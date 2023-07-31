Nkayi turns into sea of revolutionary colours

Bongani Ndlovu in NKAYI

NKAYI Business Centre turned into a sea of revolutionary colours yesterday as the Zanu PF campaign juggernaut rolled into Matabeleland North province where multitudes of party supporters thronged the venue to hear President Mnangagwa speak.

Not so common for the sleepy Nkayi Growth Point, thousands of people braved the chilly weather as they arrived as early as 5am, and continued trickling in from different directions in large numbers.

By mid-morning Nkayi Sports Centre was filled with a bumper crowd adorned with the party’s regalia, which came in diverse colours – red, green, yellow, white, and black, demonstrating Zanu PF’s popularity ahead of the forthcoming August 23 elections.

With exactly 24 days left before the elections, yesterday’s star rally showcased President Mnangagwa’s mass mobilisation prowess and bold endorsement by Matabeleland North province, in particular. The sixth Presidential star rally was meant to drum up support for the revolutionary party’s Presidential, National Assembly, and local authority candidates.

For Nkayi District, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni is representing the party in Nkayi North while Cde Stars Mathe is the candidate for Nkayi South. Matabeleland North province as a whole has 197 council hopefuls for the ruling party.

A carnival atmosphere engulfed the venue way before President Mnangagwa’s arrival as supporters danced and sang while others were chanting party slogans. As the sound of helicopters hit the place the large gathering looked up and waved in jubilation to receive President Mnangagwa who was welcomed by his two party vice presidents and second secretaries, Cdes Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, as well as national political commissar, Cde Mike Bimha.

Zanu PF Secretary General Cde Obert Mpofu, Politburo member Jacob Mudenda, Zanu PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman, Cde Richard Moyo, Nkayi North candidate Cde Nyoni and Nkayi South candidate Cde Mathe were also present.

Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga speaks to party Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi at the rally

Former Vice President Cde Phelekezela Mphoko who made a surprise public appearance since 2017, also welcomed the President together with Zanu PF secretary for youth, Cde Tino Machakaire, and Lands Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka.

The electric atmosphere went up a notch higher as thousands of cap-waving supporters jostled to catch a glimpse of President Mnangagwa who strolled around greeting them. Those on the front row were lucky to shake hands with the First Secretary who periodically did his signature dance with the people as they soaked in the euphoric atmosphere.

After his keynote address, which touched on several development issues, President Mnangagwa handed over three goats to each local chief, two for each headman, and one for each village head. There were 90 computers to be distributed to three schools with each getting 30.

In return, the Nkayi business community gifted the President with a bull and eight heifers. In separate interviews, ordinary people from Nkayi said the Presidential star rally was unprecedented. Three women who travelled all the way from Katasa area said they have never seen such a big event held in their lifetime and expressed confidence in President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Mrs Yvonne Mkhwananzi said President Mnangagwa spoke and treated them like a loving father.

“He spoke like a father to us. His message was clear and it is very important. He said we should go and till the land and we were given seed and those who weren’t here we should encourage. He preached peace during this election period,” she said.

“I really enjoyed myself at the rally. We woke up as early as 3am and we had transport that brought us here. We thought it was going to be a small thing, but when we got here, we were surprised to see so many people and it’s such a huge event.”

Zanu PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo (second from right) is joined by party supporters on the dance floor yesterday

Ms Sitshengisiwe Khumalo said her key takeaway from the star rally was the need for all Zimbabweans to work hard to develop their country.

“We are looking forward for more developmental programmes and we know he will keep his promises to drill boreholes in every village. This will greatly help us,” she said.

For Ms Getty Ncube from Katasa, she was pleasantly surprised to see hordes of people chanting slogans and enjoying the atmosphere, something that has never happened before.

“This has never happened ever in Nkayi such a huge rally and all that comes with it. Seeing such events gives us hope that those in power want to bring about development in our lives,” she said.

Aspiring Zanu PF candidates said they were glad to meet President Mnangagwa whom they believe is a game changer. Cde Mthokozisi Ndlovu, who is an aspiring councillor under Ward 19 in Nkayi South constituency said President Mnangagwa’s visit was a huge boost to their campaign.

“The coming of President Mnangagwa has boosted our chances of winning as aspiring councillors, and National Assembly candidates for both Nkayi North and South,” said Cde Sibanda.

Chief Tshugulu said he was excited the rally was held in his area of jurisdiction and commended the powerful messaging on peace and unity by the President.

He also applauded the building of Ziminya Dam, which also falls under his area.

“I visited the dam some weeks ago and the people are working hard. I went to the site and according to the contractors by the time the rainy season comes, they will ensure Shangani River does not spill into the dam site,” he said.

“We know that the Government will not stop until the dam is completed and solve the perennial water problems.”

Chief Dakamela was also there and commended the peaceful atmosphere during the star rally saying Zimbabwe has become mature to embrace peace and shun violence.

“This gathering was in Nkayi and proceedings went well and peaceful showing that as chiefs our campaigns for peace are getting to the people,” he said.

Chief Kavala who travelled all the way from Binga said the President has worked to improve people’s lives.

As the dust settled and the thousands of people headed back home, scores remained to attend a gala organised last night to celebrate the life of the late Vice President and national hero, John Landa Nkomo, at Ndaweni Primary School.