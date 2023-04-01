Nine-year-old girl killed by pit bull

A Pitbull is considered by some to be a dangerous dog, although ZNSPCA maintains that with the right conditions, it is not different from any other dog. - File Picture

Crime Reporter

A nine-year-old girl died on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital after she was attacked by a pit bull dog as such cases continue to increase countrywide.

The girl was attacked in the Whitecliffe area in Harare and police have since launched investigations into the case.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a sad incident, where a 9-year-old female juvenile died on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital after being attacked by a pit-bull dog at a house in Whitecliffe, Harare, on March 25, 2023,” he said.

A 68-year-old security guard was found dead last Sunday with multiple injuries after he was mauled by four pit bulls at a business premise in Waterfalls, Harare.

The security guard, Takawira Gift Muzvidziwa was found dead with multiple injuries all over the body on March 26 at a business premise along Sherwood Crescent, Waterfalls.

The victim is suspected to have been mauled to death by four pit bull dogs.

Pit bull-type dogs have a controversial reputation due to their history in dog fighting, the number of high-profile attacks documented in the media over decades, and their proclivity to latch on while biting.

In April last year, a 70-year-old Harare man was mauled to death by three vicious Boerboel dogs at a company premise in the Adbennie area of Harare under unclear circumstances.

The man, Maxwell Chikuni, was employed as a security guard at the company and it is suspected that the dogs belong to the owner of the company.

He was found with serious injuries before he was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he later died after admission.