Nine influential creatives for Culture Imbizo and Nature’s Cradle

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

All is set for the inaugural “Culture Imbizo and Exhibition Cradle” to be held tomorrow at Cresta Lodge, Harare.

The event which is being hosted by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) as part of the Culture Month commemorations will see arts practitioners taking part.

It will run under the general Culture Month theme, “Celebrating Cultural Diversity Leaving no one behind.”

According to the organiser, the Culture Imbizo is designed to provide a platform for gathering, meeting and dialogue where creative industry practitioners will meet business executives to engage in conversations and networking.

“Discussions will seek to align the culture sector and transform the country’s creative industry into an economic driver,” said NACZ communication and marketing manager Rodney Ruwende.

“Key outcomes of this inaugural Imbizo include rejuvenated and informed policy reformation, systems change, and the creation of new structures that will align and reinforce collaboration between Business, Government and the CCI sector.”

He said that about nine influential business and creative sector speakers will headline the discussions at the Imbizo.

“Confirmed speakers at the event include Russell Mavudzi (Music Management Forum of Zimbabwe), Godfrey Koti (Zimbabwe Tourism Authority) Masimba Kuchera (Inclusive Consultant) Sekai Kuvarika (Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries), Nigel Chanakira (SMI), and Phillipa Phillips (Phillips Law).”

Ruwende added that the Imbizo will also feature carefully selected performances by award-winning South Africa based Zimbabwean Artist Bekezela, Imbube group Amaqaqa and a curated set by a high school band churning out old songs from the 1980s.

“The exhibition Cradle will showcase Zimbabwean CCI sector products, with some regional countries also expected to showcase their products in line with the theme of the event. The exhibition will show traditional cuisines, traditional musical instruments, traditional tools and equipment,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the second Week of Culture Month is in full swing with District launches taking place in Gokwe South, Gweru, Zvishavane, Mberengwa and Shurugwi. A Cultural Foods Cooking Competition will also be held at the Gwanda Culture village.