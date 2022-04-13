Nigerian singer Joeboy coming for concert

Tafadzwa Zimoyo-Senior Arts Reporter

Nigerian Afro-pop and rhythm and blues singer and songwriter Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, known professionally as Joeboy, is arriving on Saturday for his concert later in the day at Borrowdale Racecourse, Harare.

Organisers of the concert have said the musician, who was discovered by fellow singer Mr Eazi of emPawa Africa record label in 2017, will arrive in the morning from Zambia where he would have performed.

The concert in Harare will see some of the local giants such as Jah Prayzah, Takura, King 98, disc jockey Langton B and Click sharing the stage with the “Alcohol” hit maker.

In an interview, show promoter Collin Manyore said all was set for the show which was last year postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions that followed.

“It is all system go for the Joeboy concert,” he said. “The good thing about this show is that it is well planned because we have just upgraded the logistics. We have been planning for this show for more than six months.

“Joeboy was supposed to be in the country last December, but due to the lockdown restrictions we had to postpone the event. Now we are ready and we expect perfection and fireworks.”

Manyore said the event will be held under the Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.

“Though the restrictions have been relaxed, we encourage our revellers to continue practicing safety measures. It is a big show, nothing has changed.”

Asked on the line-up, Manyore said they kept it short and simple.

“We want to promote our local upcoming talents, hence we have the list that include disc jockeys too.”

“We want people to have fun and enjoy the show, that is why there are few artistes.

“Another reason being to give people value for their money as the artistes will have longer time to perform.”

Manyore said that the event is also supported by various stakeholders who include BancABC, Skylake Boreholes and Gabby’s Air BnB.

“The objective of the show is celebrating African talent and promote unity. It is also part of our Independence Day celebrations and we are happy with some of the corporate engagement.

“We are going to host a pre-party on Friday with some of our sponsors and VIP guests. More details will follow as time goes by, but for now this is what I can share.”

Seasoned musician Jah Prayzah, who will be performing in Victoria Falls at the Mapopoma Festival on April 16, will double up the pre-Independence Day celebrations as he will have to rush back for the Joeboy concert on 17 April.