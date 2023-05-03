Nigerian gospel singer Ada Ehi arrives tomorrow for show

Arts Reporter

Nigerian gospel singer Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, affectionately known by her stage name Ada, is arriving tomorrow ahead of her concert this Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Ada Ehi is arriving tomorrow morning at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

She is expected to share the stage with some of the top musicians who include Minister Michael Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, Everton Mlalazi, Ellard and Sharon Cherayi and Nyasha Mutonhori.

The event is being hosted by Gateway Stream Music.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Gateway Stream arts and music manager Elton Kurima, said: “Yes, she is arriving tomorrow morning.

“Ada Edi will stay in Zimbabwe for three days. She will have a press conference including radio interviews, and a meet and greet session.”

Kurima said unlike other foreign acts who sometimes have challenges on stage and perform for a short period, Ada Ehi will be sticking to her plan.

“She will have a 90-minute performance as planned from the script. Doors will be opening at 1pm and the show starts at 2pm.”

Asked why they decided to bring her to Zimbabwe, Kurima said it was due to demand by gospel fans.

“She is an amazing talented artiste with a flourishing gift, career, and we decided to bring her to minister to her local fan base as we believe she is loved by many.

“Our local artistes will get the chance to share the same stage with an internationally acclaimed artiste, create relationships, with opportunities for collaborations. We also noticed that her expertise will help in the growth of the local industry.”

Kurima said the event will be facilitated by radio personality Yvonne Tivatye as the master of the ceremony from afternoon until evening.

On the issue of bouncers who have become a menace at shows by causing chaos, Kurima said everything had been taken care of professionally.

“We are working with relevant authorities such as ZRP, we will do all we can to make sure that we provide a safe environment for gospel music lovers to come and enjoy.

“Events Evolution will be doing the stage and they have the best reputation in bringing quality and professional productions, their past events are a testament of their capability.”