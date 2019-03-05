Nigeria police say more than 300 held for voting offences

ABUJA. – More than 300 people were arrested on suspicion of committing electoral offences during Nigeria’s recent elections, the top police chief has said.

“A total of 323 offenders have so far been arrested for various electoral offences and sundry crimes across the country,” Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu said on Monday.

“Two officers also paid the supreme sacrifice, while some others were assaulted and injured,” he added, vowing to liaise with the electoral commission for any prosecutions.

The February 23 polls saw incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress, defeat his main rival Atiku Abubakar from the People’s Democratic Party.

Abubakar has rejected the result, calling the election a “sham” and vowed to file a legal challenge. – AFP

