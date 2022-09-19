Nicholson, Smith brace for Africa Champs

Sports Reporter

AS team Zimbabwe count down to the Africa Triathlon Championships scheduled for this weekend, the pair of Rohnan Nicholson and Callum Smith are taking the event as an opportunity to learn and gain experience.

Nicholson and Smith are part of the 11-member team that will represent the country at the championships in Agadir, Morocco.

The two will compete in the Youth Under-15 boys.

Nicholson said the event is a learning curve since he will be competing at that level for the first time.

“This is my first time. I don’t know what it’s all about, I don’t know my competition yet; I have never seen them. So I need to go out there and see where they are and then next year I will see how it goes.

“I would like to get gold but that’s going to be hard…So I am looking forward to just try it out and have fun. See who will be competing there and see what it’s all about, the competition, try new cultures and stuff,” said Nicholson.

Some of the countries expected to compete include South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, Mauritius and the hosts Morocco.

Smith said with athletes from different countries converging in Morocco, it’s an opportunity to learn.

“This is my first international race. I am hoping to try and do well. There is going to be a lot of other people there, so it’s going to be a big race. So I am looking forward to it.

“Hopefully I can do quite well for Zimbabwe; we will see how it goes.

“I am looking forward to learning from how other people train, how they get better, and to try and learn new skills from other coaches of different nationalities.

“And hopefully going into the future I can go to bigger races and do quite well there,” said Smith.