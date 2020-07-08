Nguwaya freed on $50k bail

Chief Court Reporter

BUSINESSMAN Delish Nguwaya, accused of misrepresenting to the Government that his company was a medical firm to win tenders to provide Covid-19 medical supplies using Drax SAGL and Drax International—was yesterday granted $50 000 bail coupled with stringent reporting conditions.

Nguwaya had been denied bail by the Harare Magistrates’ Court on the basis that he was a flight risk with a propensity to commit similar crimes.

He appealed against the lower court’s decision to the High Court, which ruled in his favour given the circumstances of the case.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda granted the application by Nguwaya plus stiff bail conditions, which included an order to provide surety in the form of his upmarket house in Sandton, Mt Hampden, Harare.

Nguwaya is also required to surrender all his travel documents to the clerk of court at the Harare Magistrates Court, reside at his Sandton house until his trial is finalised and not to interfere with the State witnesses.

In his ruling, Justice Kwenda found that Nguwaya did not cause any financial prejudice to the State, but simply overpriced his products.

He said if there was any deception, which resulted in financial prejudice, then that could only have been a result of a flawed procurement process.

Nguwaya is not a State official, the judge said, adding the fact that the medicines were overpriced should have been picked by the State official during due diligence or competitive bidding process.

“The financial prejudice ensuing from lack of due diligence cannot be blamed on the appellant (Nguwaya), but perhaps on the persons who procured on behalf of the State,” said Justice Kwenda.

The courts, he said, have no jurisdiction to prosecute or investigate crime as they only deal with the charges before them.

Justice Kwenda said it was up to the Prosecutor-General to direct the police or the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate any other anomalies that may be affecting the procurement.

The judge conceded that even if it was proved that Nguwaya misrepresented that Drax Consult SAGL and Drax International were manufacturers of medicines they were selling during negotiations, the State officials involved in the procurement could have refused to sign the contracts.