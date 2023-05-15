Ngezi Platinum Queens suffer first defeat

Sports Reporter

GREENFUEL put up a solid performance on Saturday to beat Ngezi Platinum Queens 40-22 in the Premier Netball League over the weekend, in Beitbridge.

Going into Saturday’s games both teams had not lost a game each and it was GreenFuel, who emerged the better team of the day.

It was Ngezi Platinum’s first defeat since the season got underway in March.

Results

Beitbridge 20, Black Rhinos 32; Harare District 23, GreenFuel 32; Ngezi Platinum 49, Beitbridge Border 17; City Angels 19, Filchrist Boarding 26; Waterfalls 35, Redwing 24; Stormers 53, Marondera 16; City Angels 40, Filchrist ZJC 15; Lupane 0, Waterfalls 40; Redwing 27, Marondera 12; Redwing 40, Lupane 0, Stormers 31, Waterfalls 24; Stormers 40, Lupane 0; Platinum Queens 31, Rhinos 14; Redwing 18, Filchrist Boarding 25; Mvurwi 21, FilChrist ZJC 22; GreenFuel 40, Ngezi Platinum 22; Mvurwi 30, Marondera 22; City Angels 24, Waterfalls 30; Platinum 31, ZDF 28; GreenFuel 37, Black Rhinos 12; Beitbridge 19, Harare District 38.