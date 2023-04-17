Ngezi Platinum Queens maintain winning ways  

Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Queens continued with their success story in the Premier Netball League when they won all their matches over the weekend.

The games were played at Stodart Netball Complex, Mbare, in Harare.

Ngezi Platinum beat Rhinos 33-14 before outclassing Redwing 64-7. They went on to dismiss Zupco 60-10 in their last match of the day.

They are yet to lose a game in the league.

Results

Mutare City 17, Harare City 34; Ngezi Platinum Queens 33, Rhinos 14; Mutare City 38, Zupco 14, Harare City 26, Harare District 18; ZDF Queens 55, Zupco 11; Harare City 38, Redwing 20; Ngezi Platinum 64, Redwing 7; Harare District 33, Zupco 24; ZDF Queens 39, Harare City 19; Ngezi Platinum Queens 60, Zupco 10; ZDF Queens 54, Redwing 18