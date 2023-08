Sports Reporter

NEDBANK Premier Netball League log leaders Ngezi Platinum Queens maintained their lead after collecting maximum points during the weekend’s games.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi-based side won all their matches against Black Rhinos, Mutare City and Zupco.

They beat Black Rhinos 36-17 before they overpowered Mutare City 53-10. They then trounced Zupco 65-7 to ensure they remain on top of the table.

They have 52 points from 27 matches.