Ngezi Platinum Queens face tricky opponents

Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Queens will be out to continue with their fine run when they face ZDF Queens and GreenFuel in the Nedbank Premier Netball League on Saturday.

The games will be played in Chisumbanje.

Ngezi Platinum were last in action last month when they won all their matches in the previous round of games.

The games are being played in clusters.

Fixtures

Saturday

Harare City vs ZDF Queens, Harare City vs GreenFuel, ZDF Queens vs Ngezi Platinum Queens, GreenFuel vs Ngezi Platinum Queens.