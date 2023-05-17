Ngezi Platinum Queens back to the drawing board

Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Queens coach Tapiwa Chirenda says they have to put their all to get their players back on track after suffering their first defeat last Saturday against GreenFuel in the Premier Netball League.

The log leaders managed to maintain their pole position despite the loss having played more games compared to the other teams.

They have 28 points from 15 games.

Chirenda said having gone for 13 games without losing, the defeat to GreenFuel was also a wake-up call for his side.

“It’s going to take all to get the players back on track since losing had become alien to them.

“Going forward I also think it’s a good thing we got this heavy loss it’s a wake-up call to make contingencies in case of multiple injuries or sickness. Besides that, I think we are still on track,” said Chirenda.

They were beaten 40-22.