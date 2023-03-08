Ngezi Platinum loan out trio to Triangle

08 Mar, 2023
0 Comments
Ngezi Platinum loan out trio to Triangle Ngezi Platinum Coach Takesure Chiragwi

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars have loaned three of their players Tapiwa Sibanda, Ariel Makopa and Wayne Makuva to Triangle.

The three were only told of the development well after a team bonding two-week long camp in Victoria Falls by coach Takesure Chiragwi.

They joined their new teammates in the Lowveld last week.

And they could at least get some game time at the Thulani Sibanda charges who were hit with a massive exodus in January.

But they will also have to be at their best to earn the right to play as there are equally good players in the positions they play.

