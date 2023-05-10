Ngezi Platinum aim to reclaim top spot

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars are looking to reclaim top position in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a win over Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The match kicks-off at 3pm.

The Mhondoro team were dislodged from the summit by Highlanders last weekend.

They are sitting in third place with 13 points to their name, two behind leaders Bosso and second-placed CAPS United.

But the Takesure Chiragwi charges will climb back to the top if they beat basement side Black Rhinos this afternoon.

The military team, however, have renewed confidence after a change of guard which saw veteran coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa being replaced by Saul Chaminuka.

The two-time Premiership kings will be hoping to have a change of fortunes against a Ngezi Platinum side who are yet to taste defeat in seven outings.

Rhinos have won just one match in seven games, losing four while managing two draws.

They will climb to 14th on the log if they upset the miners.

Ngezi Platinum midfielder Marvellous Mukumba who has previously seen action with Black Rhinos reckons the match will be tough.

“These top-flight games are always tricky. You might be on top of your game but you can fail to win against a lowly opponent. That’s how much competition we have in our league. There are never obvious outcomes,” said Mukumba.

“But as Ngezi Platinum Stars, we are ready for the challenge. We are going all out for a win that will enable us to climb back to the top of the log.”