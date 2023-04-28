Ngarivhume convicted of inciting violence

Prosper Dembedza-Herald Correspondent

TRANSFORM Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been convicted of inciting violence in the run up to the July 2020 illegal demonstration.

Harare Magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka yesterday found Ngarivhume guilty of inciting the public to join the illegal demonstration through a series of Twitter posts.

She will hand down sentence today.

At the commencement of the trial, Ngarivhume had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his defence outline, he stated that the Twitter handle that was referred to in the State outline and charge sheet did not belong to him at that stage thus he cannot be charged for whatever message was tweeted.

The State proceeded to open the State case and led its witnesses.

At the close of the State case, Ngarivhume made an application for discharge whose premise was that the State had failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

The application was dismissed and the accused proceeded to his defence.

The State led by Mr Tafara Chirambira and Mrs Tendayi Shonhayi told the court that while in Harare’s city centre, Ngarivhume tweeted numerous messages in an attempt to influence many people to engage in public violence or participate in a gathering that would disturb peace.

In some of the messages, he said he met and consulted different stakeholders including Mr Ian Makone, Dr Shingi Munyeza, Mr Elton Mangoma and Mr Godfrey Tsenengamu, as part of his efforts to mobilise people.