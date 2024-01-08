Ngarava ‘fine’ ahead of 2nd ODI

Brandon Moyo-Sports Reporter

AMID growing concerns over the injury that occurred to Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team’s most consistent bowler, Richard Ngarava, it appears it wasn’t a serious threat and is likely to feature in today’s game.

The Chevrons face Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo for the second One Day International match and the seamer has said that he is “fine” ahead of the tie.

Ngarava, who had a brilliant start with the ball in the first ODI in Colombo on Saturday, suffered an injury which saw him withdraw from the remainder of the game.

The game was however, washed out as a no result.

The 26-year-old Chevrons star bowler limped off the field in what is suspected to have been cramps towards the final overs of the first innings of the game and was unable to bowl at the death, where he has proven to be lethal.

He only managed to bowl 6,4 overs and picked up two wickets for 39 runs before the scare. In picking up those two wickets, he also managed to reach 50 ODI wickets for Zimbabwe in what was his 42nd match in the iconic red jersey.

However, the left arm fast bowler has said he is well as the Chevrons of Zimbabwe prepare to face the Lions of Sri Lanka at the same venue.

“I am alright bud,” Ngarava posted on X (formerly Twitter) responding to a question on how his leg was.

His return to the team will be a big boost for the Chevrons who will be looking to cause an upset and win their first white-ball series on Sri Lankan soil since 2017. He has been Zimbabwe’s most consistent bowler in the last year and will be a big boost ahead of today’s encounter.

It was not Ngarava only who needed the attention of the physiotherapist in the match as debutant Faraz Akram also went down with cramps while bowling but managed to finish the match and is likely to be available for today’s encounter.

The first match between the two teams was abandoned due to persistent rains and the heavens are likely to open, once again, for today’s encounter later on during the proceedings. Thundery showers are expected to hit Colombo, something which might also disrupt the proceedings of the day.

As the penultimate match of the series draws closer, Zimbabwe’s batters will have to step up today and create solid partnerships and complement the bowlers. A lot of introspection will have to be done, especially at the top order where they have struggled to do anything worth noting. The Chevrons’ top order leaves a lot to be desired and will have to bring their ‘A’ game in today’s match if they are to go 1-0 up in the series. On Saturday, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first and were restricted to 273/9 in 50 overs before rain interrupted play with Zimbabwe struggling on 12/2 in four overs. They had lost the wickets of Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, bowled for a golden duck and the skipper Craig Ervine who was caught on the slips for a four-ball duck. From the 12 runs, nine were extras and the batters will have to step up in today’s match.

Today’s match will be a day/night game as well and is scheduled to start at 11am (Zimbabwean time). The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday at the same venue.