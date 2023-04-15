Ngandu looks forward to developing career at Old Hararians

Reginald Chirenje

Youth Interactive Correspondent

Sport is a great way of bringing people together and spreading the messages of goodwill. The world is currently faced with situations where no single race is social or dominant in a given sport.

Many individuals are coming up to challenge the status quo and this may not go right with certain individuals who are of the opinion that their races are superior.

Zimbabwe is among very few countries in Africa with young people who are extremely talented in different sports sectors. Young talented players have over the years understood the concept of expressing themselves in doing the best on what they know.

Munyaradzi Ngandu is one of the aspiring young rugby players in the country. The 21-year-old rugby player described the sport as a game which involves taking risks and being able to live in a society with consequences.

Ngandu started to pursue his passion in rugby at the age of eight in primary at Gateway Primary School in Harare.

“Rugby is the only sport which has brought progress in my life from a tender age. Having achieved quite a number of awards as well as recognition to play for Harare Province I then decided to pursue the sport serious”, Ngandu said.

The talented rugby player later further moved to Prince Edward School and Nyahuni Adventist School where he managed to build his career through proper coaching, training as well as tough competition.

Ngandu also played for Northern Chiefs club from the year 2019 before he moved to Old Hararians club where he is now looking forward for a better future.

“I am still settling in at Old Hararians and I am grateful that the lads and coaches have begun to notice the hard work and extra effort which I put in practice, but I still have a lot to learn from the team in general”.

The Old Hararians new player has never given up on his goal of becoming a professional best player regardless of injuries and financial setbacks he faces at times.

“In sports one comes face to face with realities of life which do not include success alone, but rather setbacks, failure and defeats.

“Disappointments are common and these are important things that one has to get used to.

“Our lives in sport is not always a one-way street to success and these experiences provide the foundation on which to base future decisions.”

Ngandu is currently working tirelessly in preparation for the coming Paramount men’s tournament which will be held this year.

The tournament will be a platform for him to showcase his skills in rugby and he is looking to shine.

Sports is key to youth development. Physical activities contribute to the development of sports skills and impact values such as team work, solidarity and respect at large which is crucial in building peaceful and cohesive societies.