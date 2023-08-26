  • Today Sat, 26 Aug 2023

Newly appointed CCC spokesperson, Mkwananzi wanted by police 

Newly appointed CCC spokesperson, Mkwananzi wanted by police  Asst Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Former Tajamuka Leader and newly appointed CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi is wanted by the police for defaulting court proceedings over a case of public violence he was facing in 2020.

The development comes after a Harare Magistrate Court issued a warrant of arrest on April 22, 2020.

Mkwananzi was once arrested for incitement to commit public violence in the city.

He then appeared in court before defaulting.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is being sought in connection with a warrant of arrest issued by Harare Magistrate Court on 22nd April 2020 for defaulting court proceedings.

“Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing incitement to commit public violence charges under Harare Central CR 2627/07/19 and Harare Public Prosecutor reference 11394/2019,” he said.

